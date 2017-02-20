Dudley Eye will not return to town

A ferris wheel will not be returning to a Black Country town this year – because traders have failed to reach an agreement with ride operators over costs.

A ferris wheel will not be returning to a Black Country town this year – because traders have failed to reach an agreement with ride operators over costs.

The Dudley Eye gained national interest back in 2016 when controversial TV presenter Piers Morgan said there could be ‘no grimmer panorama view than Dudley’.

The ride actually attracted 13,500 people to the town centre – beating its footfall target by more than 62 per cent – and organisers said it could return in 2017.

But traders from Dudley, who organised for the ride to come to the town, have now revealed that it will not be returning this year because a price could not be agreed.

Len Leniham, managing director of Dudley Market Traders’ Association, said: “The deal is not right for us at the moment.

“We haven’t been able to come to a financial conclusion, but we are still hopeful of being able to agree a decision with the operators at a later date.”

Operators of the ride did not originally want to visit Dudley last year – because they felt that the town

would not offer them a significant footfall.

But traders eventually convinced them.

Around 13,500 people turned out to ride the 115ft attraction, beating the original target set of 8,000 visitors.

Dudley traders paid around £10,000 for the ride to come, but were hoping for a reduction this year.

However, both parties have not been able to agree on a price.

The ride quickly earned the nickname the Dudley Eye after setting up next to Stone Street and Priory Street.

It received criticism on social media because it offered views on Dudley and it was dubbed ‘the worst tourist attraction in Britain’.

Piers Morgan joined in the debate and said: “I cannot think of a grimmer panorama than Dudley.”

But traders and supporters of the ride hit back and invited the star to Dudley to see the ride. Morgan declined the offer and instead an event was organised where people turned out in the town wearing Piers Morgan masks. The wheel’s success meant its stay in the town was extended for two extra weeks.

Much of the funding for the attraction was secured through sponsorship from businesses, and none came out of the taxpayer’s pocket.

Mr Leniham said that plans to bring other attractions and events to Dudley town centre were in the pipeline.