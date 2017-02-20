Celebrate the countdown to Spring with Birmingham Botanical Garden's half-term events

Children’s imaginations will spring into action this February half term with a host of activities at Birmingham Botanical Gardens, including Science Day and a Countdown to Spring.

Patrons will be able to take part in face painting, arts and crafts, and a storytelling trail aroubnd the gardens between 11.30am and 1.30pm on February 20 and 24.

On February 21 and 24 you will be able to get up-close and personal with gigantic snakes, colourful frogs and different creepy crawlies in their handling session before more face painting and crafts on February 23 for their themed Science Day.

They will also have a ‘Countdown to Spring’ activity trail all week, available at reception for a small charge. A fun way for the whole family to explore the Gardens and find out more about the natural world.

For more information, click here