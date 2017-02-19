It's been more than a decade since Busted burst onto the teen pop scene with their catchy tunes and slick skater style.

Yet despite growing up and transitioning into a more mature sound, it was clear that they could still capture a Birmingham crowd last night.

The Night Driver tour sold out the O2 Academy in less than a day upon its release in October - with the album itself not even hitting the shelves until a month later.

It's synth-heavy 80s influenced sound was something that the lads were keen on bringing to more intimate venues instead of arenas.

And it seemed they sure knew how to please us Brummies.

James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson started the show with a selection of songs from Night Driver including Kids With Computers, new single Thinking of You and On What You're On.

But it was the oldies that really kickstarted the evening.

The crowd erupted when they detected the first chords of Air Hostess, swiftly followed by the likes of Crashed the Wedding, Sleeping With the Light On and a remixed version of Who's David.

Even fan favourite Nerdy was thrown in the mix - truly transporting the venue back to a time reminiscent of early noughties Top of the Pops performances.

Hands were also thrown in the air when Charlie held his mic stand out encouraging everyone to sing-along.

"It's amazing to be here. I think I might even move to Birmingham," Matt added.

However, the upbeat melodies of new songs such as I Will Break Your Heart, along with the soft-rock vibes of Without It and New York, fiercely took fans into the new Busted era.

The transition has brought the band bang up to date with sounds similar to that of the alt-rock style of The 1975 and electronic duo Daft Punk.

Their Spotify tour playlist has even ranged from the likes of rock legend Phil Collins to hip hop duo Twenty One Pilots - so it was no wonder they could easily please recent listeners as well as old.

It was the last track of Night Driver that aptly ended the show too.

Those Days are Gone - a shoutout to letting go and moving on - saw Charlie silence the room with the first verse before it burst into a full-on rave.

Their rapturous encore featuring the 2003 hit Year 3000 and debut single What I Go to School For saw the crowd erupt one last time before they offered their thanks and appreciation.

The edgy staging of pink neon beams and fluorescent lights also matched their laid-back appearance and unique merchandise - ranging from plectrums to car air fresheners (!)

Overall, it was clear that Busted were back. Albeit with a new sound, but certainly still with the passion and energy to prove it.

Before James caused screams as he stormed the stage one last time, it was Matt who teased fans with future plans.

"You're at the start of something amazing for us," he said.

"And if you keep wanting us then we'll keep coming back for more."

Well, how could we resist an offer like that?

by Clare Butler