Thriller Live star talks ahead of Wolverhampton show

He’s spent the past seven years being Michael Jackson – little wonder American singer and actor Britt Quentin needs a holiday.

The star of Thriller Live, the world-renowned show featuring the songs and moves of Michael and the Jackson Five, has been seen by more than 3.5 million people in 30 countries.

The show ain’t half Bad – and you sure can’t Beat It, as MJ fans who have seen it will testify.

For the past seven years, Quentin has been at the heart of it and the show returns to Wolverhampton on Tuesday with a run at the city’s Grand Theatre concluding February 25.

The actor says it’s a hard show to get right because it’s so physical and involves a lot of action.

“It’s a tough show. It’s a high-octane show,” he admits. “There’s lots of dancing and lots of singing. The pace doesn’t slow and it’s a show where there’s always plenty of energy. It’s non-stop hit after hit after hit.”

The record-breaking Thriller Live gives fans the chance to experience the magic of Michael. The spectacular concert was created to celebrate the career of the world’s greatest entertainer. It continues to moonwalk around the world, taking fans on a visual, audio and electrifying journey through Michael’s 45-year career.

Fans can experience more than two hours of non-stop hits from pop to rock, soul to disco as the cast pay homage to Jackson’s legendary live performances and innovative dance moves.

Audiences can expect their favourite songs delivered by an exceptionally talented cast and band, including ABC, The Way You Make Me Feel, Smooth Criminal, Billie Jean and, of course, Thriller.

For Quentin, the show is a labour of love. And not in his wildest dreams did he imagine he’d travel the world during 2,555 days of performances.

“I never thought I’d do something like this,” he reveals. “I’ve been in this show for just over seven years. I’m a big MJ fan and have been for quite some time.

“It’s an easy show for me to do and it’s a pretty cool job. I’m doing what I love to do, so I guess I’m lucky.”

But here comes the big reveal – Quentin wasn’t always a fan of MJ. As a kid, he rebelled against the slick, soulful grooves of The King of Pop.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve always been a fan of MJ,” he admits, possibly ready to dive behind cover should things turn nasty with MJ’s fans. “Growing up I sort of kicked against it because everybody compared me to him. I always looked like him and had this high singing voice and everybody thought I was like a little MJ.

“But then finally one day I just gave in to it. And now I get paid to do it.”

Quentin had a musical career of his own before taking on the lead role in Thriller Live. He was part of the m-pact vocal group in Los Angeles for 12 years, releasing five albums and winning a Los Angeles Music Award and the Billboard Unsigned Band of the Year Award.

“I did m-pact for around 12 years,” says Britt. “It was almost as though I was training for this because I sang the highest part in the singing booth for all those years. That trained me to sing eight times a week.

“Doing so many Thriller Live shows is tough but, luckily for me, I’m vocally trained. I went to school to learn how to sing properly so I rely a lot on my technique to sustain myself.”

Trying to emulate the greatest pop singer of all, however, is no easy task.

“MJ was a bit of a freak. To be able to sing his music in his range, and our music is mostly the exact same key as MJ, isn’t easy. You either have to naturally have that God-given gift, like MJ, or it takes a lot of training.

“I’d say I have a little bit of both. The training sustains me to do it and not have any vocal problems. But the show is a lot of energy and being fit really helps.”

Thriller Live has been one of the great successes of musical theatre. It’s delighted audiences around the globe and even the Jackson family have approved.

“I think there are two reasons why it’s such a hit. Partly it’s because of the music. MJ was around for so long that there’s so much repertoire to choose from. Generally, people see a different show over the years because we add new songs and it continues to evolve. It’s not the same show.

“And the second reason for its success is that MJ’s not around anymore so people look at the show as their chance to experience the music.

“MJ’s brothers have seen the show twice and in particular Tito has seen it at least four times. The first time the brothers came to see the show it was shortly after MJ had passed away. The show hadn’t even been running for a year.

“But they loved it and they wanted to meet the cast afterwards; two of the brothers sobbed. They just said ‘thank you for honouring our brother in such a classy way’. We’ve met Latoya a couple of times too and she’s been complimentary. The family are thrilled with what we’re doing.”

After so long on the road as Michael Jackson, Quentin may eventually turn his sights to other projects. “I’m definitely up for new challenges and new ideas in the future. I’m constantly thinking of things in my spare time.

“But a bird in the hand is better than one in the bush and this show is great.

“I lived in London for the first six years of Thriller Live but last summer I took around a three-month break from the show so that I could go back to the USA and now I’m going back and forth. I’ve asked to switch to the touring version of the show so that I can go home home, rather than just home-from-home.

“That also gives me the opportunity to look at the future and the next thing. The show has gone along for quite some time and it could probably be around for quite some time.

“But for the sake of your own growth, you have to look to see what’s coming up next.”

By Andy Richardson