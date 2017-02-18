She rose to fame at the age of just 13 with a song written for the late, great Patsy Cline.

Fast forward 21 years and LeAnn Rimes still has the most remarkable vocals - and last night gave the greatest live performance I’ve ever witnessed from a female singer.

And I’ve seen some stonkers.

Strolling out to the Symphony Hall stage dressed in high-waisted black trousers with braces over a sleeveless white shirt, she looked beautiful and in good health.

But, when she opened her mouth and released her phenomenal voice, she sounded incredible and simply mystified the crowd.

Opening the show by singing the start of new release Love Line without the aid of any musical backing, her astonishingly strong vocals carried across the venue. She could have continued to perform without a band all night and it would have been tremendous.

Birmingham....WOW! I left my heart on stage. My ass is whooped! Amazing show! I love you all ❤️💋#remnantsuktour — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) February 17, 2017

“Birmingham, how are you?” bellowed LeAnn.

“Thank you so much for coming out tonight. It’s been a few years and I’m really glad to be back.

“It feels like you’re all in my living room tonight.”

That last comment seemed a little strange to begin with - but we soon saw what she meant, as she sang throughout the set with astonishing range, control and strength; but made it look so absolutely effortless.

LeAnn came across as warm and down-to-earth too, having dialogue with the audience and constantly thanking the adoring crowd.

More new material followed from her newest album Remnants, including the title track and Outrageous Love - and, unlike with other artists’ new songs, each was engaging and fresh with a fusion of funk and soul that either left fans hypnotised or wanting to dance.

“I’ve been blessed with 21 years in this business and the fact people still care is amazing,” added LeAnn, before launching into jaw-dropping performances of Blue - first recorded when she was just 11 - and her first US number one from 1996 One Way Ticket.

An emotional, heart-wrenching rendition of Mother followed, which she wrote for her mum. And honestly, I had to hold back the tears.

A higher-pitched, slowed-down version of How Do I Live gave a new lease of life to the hit and an energy-filled rendition of Can’t Fight The Moonlight saw the room rise to their feet.

She ended the show with a gorgeous performance of the late Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah - during which a pin could have been heard drop. A spine-tingling, jaw-dropping rendition - and something I only wish she would officially record. Just beautiful.

“There’s something magical about my UK fans which I adore,” said LeAnn.

“2013 was the last time we came over here - and it won’t be so long next time.”

Please don’t. I, for one, cannot wait for your return.

We can try to resist, try to hide from her kiss - but her phenomenal, unrivalled live performance will keep me coming back every time.

By Kirsten Rawlins