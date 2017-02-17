facebook icon twitter icon
Ricky Gervais to perform in Birmingham

Comedy star Ricky Gervais will perform for fans in Birmingham later this year.

The icon, known for The Ricky Gervais Show, Extras, Derek and The Office, will come to the Barclaycard Arena as part of his Humanity World Tour.

The show will take place on Wednesday, June 28.

Tickets for the event go on sale on February 24 at 10am.

