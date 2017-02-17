Half-term events planned at RAF Cosford Museum

February half term is just around the corner, so if you’re starting to plan how you’re going to entertain the children, look no further than the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford.

Families are invited to participate in a fun model making activity.

Taking place from Monday to Friday, little aviators can choose from a vast number of Airfix kits to build, including a 1:72 Spitfire, Mosquito, Sea Harrier, Mitsubishi Zero, Albatros or Sopwith Pup.

During ‘Airfix Make and Take’ week, children will build their models alongside the museum’s aircraft in Hangar 1 next to the famous 1:1 scale Airfix model Spitfire built by TV Presenter James May.

Suitable for children aged eight or over, you don’t have to be a skilled modeller to take part as staff will be there to lend a hand and to ensure visitors get the most from their modelling.

Plus, if you need a little inspiration on how to paint your Airfix model, take a look at some of the real aircraft on display in the Museum hangars.

If building an Airfix kit is too fiddly for your little ones, families with younger children can opt to assemble and decorate a wooden biplane. Each kit contains pre-cut wooden pieces, plastic screw and easy to follow instructions. To give your wooden kit the wow factor, the museum will provide all the colours and accessories needed to help personalise your model.

Not only do participants get to take their models home, organisers are also giving modellers the chance to win an Airfix prize bundle worth over £75.

Packed with everything any young modeller could wish for including three Airfix sets with accessories and two Airfix quick build kits. To enter the competition, hit ‘Like’ on the museum’s Facebook page @rafmuseumcosford and tag the venue in a photo of your completed model kit by the end of the day on February 26. The winner will be selected and the prize will be posted out so they can continue the model making fun at home. Plus, two lucky runners up will also receive an Airfix starter kit.

On Wednesday there will be a free Airfix Walking Talk entitled ‘The V-Bombers and Airfix – Kits and the Cold War’, hosted by Simon Owen, Lead Researcher at Hornby Hobbies Ltd. Event organisers are delighted with the interest from dedicated modellers in this talk which is now fully booked.

RAF Museum Cosford Public Events Manager Abi Betteridge said: “Model making is one of our most popular activities and one that even adults love getting involved with. By offering both Airfix kits and wooden kits, the half term activity is suitable for families with children of all ages. There will also be members from the Shropshire Scale Modellers on hand to help out and give youngsters advice on building the perfect model”

Tickets for the model making activity are available from the Visitor Centre on arrival. The activity will run from 11am to 3.30pm each day and participation is £3 per person. All materials including glue, paints and brushes will be provided by the museum (children will need to be supervised by an adult and may require assistance with the model making).All participants will receive a 10% discount voucher to use on model kits for sale in the museum shop.

The museum is open daily from 10am and entry is free of charge. For further information about the museum and other events taking place throughout 2017, visit www.rafmuseum.org/cosford