It has been 10 years since pop punk heavyweights Four Year Strong released their sophomore smash hit album Rise Or Die Trying, and to celebrate, the band have embarked upon a headline tour playing the album in full.

This tour hit Birmingham's O2 Academy 2 last night, with fans eagerly awaiting for doors to open hours before they were set to and it's easy to imagine why - Four Year Strong are renowned for their energetic and raucous live shows that are closer to an intimate party to a well-organised live show.

First up were their supports, an eclectic selection of contrasting bands that seemed unlikely to me at first but quickly proved to be the perfect acts to compliment Four Year Strong.

It's a hard slot being the first band, on an early door opening, for such a well-established band as Four Year Strong - but Surrey pop punk band Homebound created an electric atmosphere from start to finish.

Homebound took a room with very few people that had heard of them, let alone that were there to see them, and grabbed their interest from start to finish with their raw pop punk sound and larger-than-life stage presence.

Hits Worthwhile and Headspace got the crowd moving instantly with their racing, finger-point inducing verses and catchy choruses that matched the raw energy that enticed all those there to love Four Year Strong.

Following this heart-racing display, rising stars Boston Manor took to the stage ready to blow the crowd away.

Boston Manor are quickly making a name for themselves with their visceral and dark take on traditional pop punk - a style that makes for a boisterous yet calming live show with their emotive lyrics acting as an emotional outlet.

Despite this moody demeanour Boston Manor create a great rapport with the crowd almost instantly, thanking the audience for being there and showing genuine gratitude in every syllable.

Once the pleasantries were over however, chaos ensued as they bowled into their punk-laced set. From brand new songs from upcoming album Be Nothing to smash hit Laika, the energy in the room is consistent leaving the crowd begging for more.

If there's one band who know how to party, it's French easy-core stars Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!

After a lengthy break from UK shows, Chunk! Greeted the crowd like old friends with genuine love in their eyes.

There's no stopping Chunk! Once they get moving, like pinballs they bounce across the stage as the audience was quickly wrapped up by their infectious energy.

The whole room was a racing whirlpool from start to finish. The temperature in the rooms quickly soared to Indian summer heights and sweaty bodies bouncing off me quickly became totally normal.

Smash Mouth cover All Star had everyone in the room screaming the lyrics into the roof, even the bar staff, before In Friends We Trust took every audience member back to their hazy, teenage years and the fond memories they hold.

Chunk! No Captain Chunk! Are positivity encapsulate, and its impossible not to have a smile plastered across your face when they play.

Though brilliant, none of these support bands could create the excitement-filled energy that Four Year Strong could.

Playing Rise or Die Trying from start to finish, the album took on new raw and visceral depths that ever before as each and every audience member rediscovered why they fell in love with the record once more.

With a quick "hi, hello" from vocalists and guitarists Dan O'Connor and Alan Day, the band bowled into a back to back, radio-perfect set.

While polished in sound and execution, this did not diminish from the raw energy and passion within the room as both the band and the audience joined forces in creating one of the most fun shows I have ever been to - with people dressed up as the Rise or Die Trying album cover, a wave of crowd surfers from the doorway of the back of the room and a full-venue circle pit.

Through hardcore hits Catastrophe and Maniac, summer-laced Bada Bin! Wit' a Pipe! And hit singles Man Are From Mars, Women Are From Hell and Beatdown in the Key of Happy - Four Year Strong bowled through their most influential record with the same love and passion they poured into performing it ten years later.

The vocals were raw and ear-splitting, the guitars were spine-tingling, the bass was low and ground-shaking and the drums bone-breaking - all quickly plunging into the depths of hell at the drop of a hat with the breakdowns Four Year Strong are known for.

Their songs are perfectly crafted to be played live, it is as if they are made with the energy of the crowd in mind each with unique parts designed to send the audience crazy.

Following the rendition of Rise or Die Trying, Four Year Strong carried on the party with a selection of fan favourite songs such as brand new single Who Cares?, What the Hell Is a Gigawatt?, It Must Really Suck to Be Four Year Strong Right Now and encore Wasting Time to end the show on an all-time high.

Ten years later, Four Year Strong's Rise Or Die Trying still remains one of the most influential pop punk albums of all time, and following this Birmingham show it is easy to see why.

Four Year Strong still perform this album with the same heartfelt passion as when they first released it, and continue to display this love and passion in every album and live show since - leading to the can't-miss reputation their live shows have now.

Not only this, Four Year Strong really know how to craft a line up. All of their support bands complimented each other effortlessly and created an engaging live show for all.

By Becci Stanley