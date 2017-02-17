Finish line in sight for Staffordshire Ironman entries

Time is running out for athletes who want to take up the Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire challenge this year.

With 92 per cent of entries now taken, there are only a limited number of spaces left for the third annual race.

The event sees competitors complete a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run, either as an individual or in a relay team.

As in previous years, the event will start at Chasewater and pass through Cannock Chase, before culminating at Shugborough for the last time, before the run element and iconic finishing line moves to a new home in 2018.

Councillor Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for economic growth said: “Staffordshire as a county provides a spectacular backdrop for the event and nowhere more so than the Shugborough Estate.

“While Ironman will be continuing in the county, this will be the last chance for people to sign up to cross the finishing line at Shugborough on June 18.

“For anyone who is thinking about signing up but hasn’t yet done so, I’d urge them to book their place while there are still some available.

“Staffordshire people and local businesses have been tremendous in their support for Ironman over the past two years, and this year will be no different.

“The event is great for highlighting what a fantastic county we all live and work in and I am sure people will be showing their support once again.”

Kevin Stewart, managing director Ironman UK & Ireland, said: “We have had very positive feedback from athletes about their experience in Staffordshire and are looking forward to welcoming new and old timers to our first race of the season.

“Taking place in the heart of the country, the event offers easy access combined with our flattest bike course on offer on the UK’s calendar. Places are limited in what is always a sell-out event, so we would encourage anyone wanting to take on the Ironman challenge to sign up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Staffordshire County Council had been custodians of Shugborough estate since 1966 but in November the management returned to the National Trust.

The trust says it wants to focus on conservation of the site, which means 2017 will be the last year Shugborough is incorporated into the event.

A new venue to accommodate the run element of the course is being looked into for next year.

Further details are available on the Ironman website at eu.ironman.com