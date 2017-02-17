facebook icon twitter icon
Chesney and Chip Hawkes to play Bilston

Father and son team Chesney and Chip Hawkes will fulfil a long-held ambition to go on tour together when they hit the road and bring their show to Bilston.

Chip and Chesney Hawkes

The duo will feature songs from father Chip’s band The Tremeloes to son Chesney’s super hit The One And Only when they perform for fans on Sunday.

They will be joined by Chesney’s brother Jodie and long-time Robbie Williams band guitarist Gary Nuttall.

There will be a Q & A with the audience and some great rock ‘n’ roll stories thrown in for good measure.

