Staffordshire County Show: Tens of thousands expected to attend

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend this year’s Staffordshire County Show.

And this year features a new attraction – which might be a little slow to get off the ground. Giant tortoises will be transported in their own trailer to the show. On arrival they will be coaxed out with cucumber.

The tortoises are owned by Adrian Graham who takes them to a select number of events each year.

Mr Graham, from Lincolnshire, said he hasn’t shown his tortoises at this show before. He added: “I have 17 Aldabra tortoises, along with other breeds.

“They have been a lifelong hobby, although last year was the first time we properly started to show them.

“I was allergic to all animals with fur, hair and feathers, so I ended up with my tortoise and it’s grown big time. They always prove popular and people love to see them.”

Richard Williams, chief executive of the Staffordshire and Birmingham Agricultural Society, which runs the showground on Weston Road, Stafford, said: “Each year we like to add new attractions and exhibits of interests – especially as the majority of our visitors come back year on year.

“We think the giant tortoises will be a very popular addition to the event.”

The show, which attracted 65,000 visitors last year, will take place on May 31 and June 1.

Tickets go on sale online from April 1 and at the showground; as well as from outlets across the county from May 1.

See www.staffscountyshowground.co.uk for details.