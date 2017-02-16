facebook icon twitter icon
Pudsey to return to Caravan Camp Show at Birmingham's NEC

Britain's Got Talent winner Pudsey, of Ashleigh and Pudsey, has announced via social media that they will be returning to the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show at Birmingham's NEC from February 21 to 26.

Ashley and Pudsey

Ashleigh Butler and her dog Pudsey won the UK's biggest talent show in 2012, and will be performing at the Caravan Camp Show on February 24 in Hall 4 at 12.40pm and 4.25pm.

Ashleigh will also be appearing in the Discovery Theatre in Hall 4 at 3.15pm to talk about her experiences and answer audience questions.

At the show you can explore nearly 350 exhibitors from tents to the most modern motorhomes, luxurious tourer caravans to compact campervans and accessories galore.

There are plenty of holiday ideas to inspire your next trip and attractions include an indoor assault course, live cookery, celebrity appearances, expert talks, towing & motorhome tuition, dog agility displays and bushcraft workshops

