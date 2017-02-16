Dudley pub battle: Plans lodged to demolish the Fiddlers Arms and create Co-op shop
A controversial application to knock down a pub and replace it with a supermarket has been officially lodged with planning bosses.
The Fiddlers Arms, in Lower Gornal, would be demolished and a Co-op store and five homes built in its place, under plans which have angered staff and punters.
The pub is the latest in a long line set for the bulldozer after being taken over by New River Retail.
Drinkers have set up a petition in a bid to have the plans thrown out.
It will now be down to Dudley Council’s planning committee to make a decision. It is expected to come before members over the next few months.
Dudley councillor and UKIP MEP Bill Etheridge has called on people to back the campaign to save the pub.