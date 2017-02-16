Dance: Sampled returns to Birmingham Hippodrome

Following the success of Dance: Sampled last year, Birmingham Hippodrome is once again opening it's doors to the best in local and international dance talent from March 3 to March 4.

Originally pioneered by London dance house Sadler’s Wells, Dance: Sampled is a unique event in which audiences are invited to sample a diverse range of dance styles including Latin, Ballet, Kathak, Hip-Hop and contemporary.

Watch the trailer here:

This year’s Dance: Sampled programme will feature taster programmes from contemporary dance artists such as the Aakash Odedra Company, Acosta Danza and Richard Alston Dance Company.

Audiences can also look forward to a performance by BBC Young Dancer of the Year Connor Scott, tango from Julia Urruty & Claudio González, ballet from Birmingham Royal Ballet and Hip-Hop from experimental dance company Iron Skulls Co.

The evening programme will be accompanied by a series of free pre-show activities, films and introductory taster-sessions taking place from 6.30pm in the Foyer spaces. This will include a series of pop-up performances showcasing the best in local youth dance talent.

On March 4 audiences are invited to don their dancing shoes to take part in a selection of free workshops lead by experienced dance companies based throughout the Midlands.

Workshops this year include Dandiya Raas with Jpatel Dance, an exploration of the Gujurati folk dance involving sticks which create rhythmical patterns when hit, and an introduction to Romeo and Juliet with Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Birmingham-based Hip-Hop outfit, Break Mission will be on hand to provide a masterclass in rocking, popping and breaking, with the opportunity for visitors to try their hand at beat-boxing.

Completing the 2017 workshop line-up are Cut The Mustard Ceilidh Band, who will walk audiences through the steps to three traditional Irish dances.

Fiona Allan, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Birmingham Hippodrome said "We had so much fantastic feedback from our first Sampled in 2016, we’ve been busy fundraising for another weekend- this time with a whole host of new local and international performers".

Dance Sampled runs from March 3 to March 4m. Tickets to Dance Sampled are priced at £15. To book, call our Ticket Sales hotline on 0844 338 5000 or visit www.birminghamhippodrome.com