Burntwood actress in Anita And Me at Wolverhampton Grand

Burntwood actress Megan McCormick, left, is starring in the latest stage production of Anita and Me, based on Meera Syal’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name.

The production, at Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre runs until Saturday and sees Megan star as Tracey – the fiesty sister of Anita played by Laura Aramayo.

Megan also plays the loveable Sandy, seen in the picture sat next to Deidre – the mother of Anita and Tracey, played by Rebekah Hinds.

The story follows the unlikely friendship between Anita and Meena, a Punjabi British teenager living in the fictional Black Country mining town of Tollington, based on Essington in the 1970s.