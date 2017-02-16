facebook icon twitter icon
Burntwood actress in Anita And Me at Wolverhampton Grand

Burntwood actress Megan McCormick, left, is starring in the latest stage production of Anita and Me, based on Meera Syal’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name.

Pictured left is Megan in Anita And Me

The production, at Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre runs until Saturday and sees Megan star as Tracey – the fiesty sister of Anita played by Laura Aramayo.

Megan also plays the loveable Sandy, seen in the picture sat next to Deidre – the mother of Anita and Tracey, played by Rebekah Hinds.

The story follows the unlikely friendship between Anita and Meena, a Punjabi British teenager living in the fictional Black Country mining town of Tollington, based on Essington in the 1970s.

