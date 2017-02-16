Britain's Got Talent winners Collabro in intimate Birmingham show and signing

Britain's Got Talent winners Collabro will perform an intimate show for fans in Birmingham, it has been revealed.

The boyband, which won the TV talent show back in 2014, will play and sign autographs at HMV in The Bullring on March 3 at 5.30pm.

The showcase will give lucky fans the chance to meet the band and have their very own copies of ‘Home’ signed by the group.

See Collabro perform on BGT here:

A statement from the band said: "We are so excited to see our fans and sign copies of our new album at HMV.

"We will also be performing a few acapella songs from the new record."

Access is granted on a first-come-first-served basis with a copy of the album up to store capacity.

For more information, click here