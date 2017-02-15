Thoroughly Modern Millie, New Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham - review and pictures

Was there ever a character as loveable as Millie Dillmount?

It is utterly endearing to watch the small-town Kansas girl find her feet in New York as she chases the American dream.

On arrival in the Big Apple what she desires more than anything is wealth, but through a couple of great friendships she comes to realise that love is in fact the path to happiness.

It is the story which this week has audiences captivated at Birmingham's New Alexandra Theatre where the UK tour of Thoroughly Modern Millie has landed.

The title character's portrayal by Joanne Clifton - better known as a professional dancer on TV's Strictly Come Dancing - is seamless.

Within very quick succession the audience find themselves wanting to parent Millie, to finding her awe-inspiring.

At times it is easy to laugh at her - as she throws herself at unreservedly at her employer, Mr Trevor Graydon - but then at others it is impossible not to share joy in her good fortune - like when she finally realises that happy-go-lucky Jimmy Smith is in fact the man for her.

Despite the quick turnover in emotions, Clifton's portrayal is always believable and thoroughly engaging.

The show itself unfolds at a rapid pace in the first act in a whirlwind of glitz and glamour.

The songs are an unmitigated delight and relentlessly upbeat and the staging is fun to match.

This is the Roaring Twenties after all in one of the world's biggest cities and that energy and excitement is perfectly captured by the entire production.

It is not, however, slick and sexy, but rather brazen and in your face.

And it is all the more enjoyable for it.

The second act in particular is a laugh a minute and by that time the audience is so attached to the lead characters they can forgive and embrace the ever increasing slapstick.

Coronation Street's Michelle Collins deserves a mention for her portrayal of evil Mrs Meers, but the real star from a comedic point of view is undoubtedly Graham MacDuff as Mr Graydon.

The glue holding the whole show together, however, is the emerging romance between Millie and young Jimmy.

It is that which leaves the audience with a smile on their face and adds a degree of depth to this hilarious production.

By Rob Cox