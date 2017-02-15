Sedgley model maker's space station model is stellar stuff

This stellar replica of the Kennedy Space Centre is the latest creation of model maker Peter Bateson.

The 82-year-old has spent the last two years recreating NASA’s Florida base, which has now taken pride of place in the front room of his Sedgley home.

It is light years away from his previous models, which range from a medieval castle to a Victorian dolls house, and a pirate ship and Bugatti racing car.

However, space exploration has always fascinated the retired vehicle technician.

He said: “I like it because it is all about the future and what we can achieve. And I thought making this would be a good challenge. It started when I borrowed a book from Sedgley library about the first 20 years of the Kennedy Space Centre, and then I kept on renewing it.

"It’s very interesting to read about it and then to work out from the pictures how to make a model of it.”

Peter started with the space craft known as the orbiter, but soon moved on to building the boosters and stack that supports it, before deciding to make the whole space station.

All of this was constructed out of MDF and plywood, which Mr Bateson cut, turned and sculpted, before painting and adding LED lights.

“I think it is the biggest model I’ve ever made. It has taken over the entire front room table. But it’s OK because we eat in the kitchen.

Mr Bateson has made around 150 other models, having started crafting miniatures when he was 13.