Kinver church sets up full 32-piece symphony orchestra

It’s not everyday that a humble village church has a full 32-piece symphony orchestra. But St Peter’s Church, in Kinver, is one of the few churches in the UK to have now set up their own stunning classical ensemble.

Not only will they be performing their first concert at the church in March, but they are also looking to expand over the coming months.

St Peter’s Concert Orchestra currently features students from the Birmingham Conservatoire, two members of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and keen musicians from the Kinver and Stourbridge area.

They first started practicing together in September last year for special church services.

But due to increasing interest, they are now preparing for a concert called Animal Madness. Conductor, Stuart, explained: “This just started off as something small but we have had a lot of support and interest.

“We are still looking for other members to get involved, including more string and brass players. There are only really two other churches I know that have an orchestra, so it does make us unique.”

He added: “Music from Swan Lake, Peter and the Wolf and Jane Wright who is principal of COBO will be performing Flight of the Bumblebee with us.

Animal Madness will be on March 4, with tickets priced £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s, from Kinver Community Library or by calling 01384 872556.

The rehearses are on the second Sunday of the month from 3pm to 5pm at the church. Email spco@musician.org