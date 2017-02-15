Harry Potter pub crawl in Birmingham - in pictures

Hundreds of Harry Potter fans descended on Birmingham for a themed pub crawl.

Around 600 people attended the city centre event - which is the first of three being held this month.

Greg Wilson, of organisers Wasted Promotions, said: "The first event went really well, the outfits were absolutely incredible and our guests really made it an experience to remember.

"We are looking forward to our next couple of nights, and we are working on an event for April with a different theme, which we are really looking forward to."

Tickets, costing £5.90, include a free hand-crafted miniature wand, entry to all venues on the crawl, a pub tour host, a 'vault raffle key' and a graduation certificate following the event.

This first event took place on February 10. The next Birmingham events take place on February 17 and 24. The event on February 17 has now sold out.

The event has previously sold out in Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh, London, Cardiff and Leeds.

