Elkie Brooks in Birmingham this weekend
Seventies and eighties star Elkie Brooks will perform for fans in Birmingham this weekend.
The singer is best known for songs such as Pearl's A Singer, Fool If You Think It's Over and Lilac Wine.
See Elkie perform Fool If You Think It's Over on Top Of The Pops in 1982 here:
Elkie, now aged 71, will play Birmingham Town Hall on Saturday.
Tickets priced at £28 or £30 are currently on sale.
To book or for more information, click here
