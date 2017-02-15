Elkie Brooks in Birmingham this weekend

Seventies and eighties star Elkie Brooks will perform for fans in Birmingham this weekend.

The singer is best known for songs such as Pearl's A Singer, Fool If You Think It's Over and Lilac Wine.

See Elkie perform Fool If You Think It's Over on Top Of The Pops in 1982 here:

Elkie, now aged 71, will play Birmingham Town Hall on Saturday.

Tickets priced at £28 or £30 are currently on sale.

