Annie production at Bridgnorth to star dog Misty

This four-legged friend is taking to the stage in her first live performance next week.

Labradoodle Misty will be taking on a vital role in Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company’s production of Annie.

Spokeswoman Alison Pipe said: “This is Misty’s first venture into the world of theatre but she has taken to it like a professional.

“She plays the part of Sandy, the shaggy stray dog that wins Annie’s heart as the little orphan searches the streets of New York looking for her long-lost parents.

“Misty has had no formal training for her theatre role apart from a few dog-training classes as a puppy.

“She is a happy friendly dog who is just perfect for this part and has been the main attraction with the cast when attending Sunday rehearsals.

“Both Annies, Kate Woodman and Mabel Edwards, adore Misty and are proud to be sharing these special canine moments in their musical Annie.”

Misty is the same age as her owner Kieran Wellings, aged 11, who attends Worfield Primary School.

Performances will be staged at Bridgnorth Endowed Leisure Centre from February 21 to 25 at 7.30pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2.30pm.