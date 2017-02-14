Wolverhampton weightlifter raises £150k for charity

A weightlifter from Wolverhampton has brought his fundraising tally for charity to more than £150,000.

Stu Goldcrusher has raised £158,000 for a number of charities, including Promise Dreams, since 2003.

His latest feat saw him lift workers at wholesale company AF Blakemore and Son in Willenhall.

He used the same apparatus at the site for when he lifted up Ant and Dec on Britain’s Got Talent. The fundraiser pulled in more than £300 for the Promise Dreams.

The 48-year-old, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2008, said: “After appearing on the show, the clip of me went worldwide.

“It’s brilliant to now be in a position to help others. Since 2003 I’ve raised £158,000 for charities and it’s amazing to be able to give back.”

His work saw him being sent a cheque for Help for Heroes from Prince Harry.

He said: “I’ve got 20 letters from members of the Royal family congratulating me on my charity work.

“I even received a letter from Prince Philip mentioning my performance which I gave to Simon Cowell.”

He began his career as a strongman more than 15 years ago after winning a tyre flipping competition.

The prize was a free gym membership which made him able to advance his craft and become a professional strongman.

He has raised money in a variety of ways including pulling the 19-ton Blackpool tram along the promenade with a harness in 2003 for Cancer Research UK.

As a result, he was included in the Blackpool Tower hall of fame for being the only man to pull the tram in the last 100 years.

He began a charity road show in 2003 and has raised money for charities including: Compton Hospice, Cancer Research UK and The Elton John Aids Foundation.

In the summer, he is hoping to run bootcamp sessions for youngsters.