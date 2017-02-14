Wolverhampton teen sets up charity pageant

A teenage Black Country beauty queen has created a new pageant to raise money for charity – and says she hopes her battle to beat bullies can inspire others.

Chelsea Rist, aged 17, has organised Miss Wolverhampton Supreme 2017, to be held in the city later this year.

Her mother Linda, 54, who acts as Chelsea’s PA and manager, said: “We are all very proud of her.

“She has had problems in the past with bullies but she has put all that behind her and hopes her story can inspire others.

“She realised it’s not just about standing their looking pretty, it’s about giving back something back to the community.”

Chelsea, of Hartshorn Road, Bilston, began competing in beauty pageants two years ago as a way of raising money for charity and to show that bullies don’t win. In 2016 she won the title Miss Teen Earth UK and Northern Ireland.

She has already raised more than £2,000 by taking part in a range of sponsored events such as a skydive and an abseil.

Chelsea studies travel and tourism at Dudley College and plans to compete at Miss Teen Great Britain in October.

Her mother said she got involved with beauty pageants after ‘seeing a little friend competing and [thinking] ‘I can do that.’

“Her first pageant helped collect sanitary items for girls in Africa and she’s just carried on from there,” she said. “I am her PA really, it’s a lot of work but it’s definitely worth it. I help her out by finding events for her to attend, sourcing raffling prizes and looking for sponsors.”

The Hotel Novotel in Wolverhampton is hosting the event as well as sponsoring it, which aims to bring in up to £5,000 for Sands, Acorn’s Children Hospice, Beauty with a Purpose, and the Red Bag Company.

They are still looking for entrants to complete in a range of categories.

Each contest will consist of two rounds - eco wear, where competitors are encouraged to wear something recycled, and evening wear.

The event takes place on April 9.

For more information visit www.misswolverhamptonsupreme2017.co.uk