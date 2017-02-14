Top real ale pubs in the Midlands and Shropshire

Here in the Midlands and Shropshire we're spolied for choice when it comes to real ale pubs.

See below for the top real ale watering holes in the region:

Ludlow Brewing Company - Ludlow

Despite having only been established in 2006, the company has renewed Ludlow's long tradition of brewing.

The brewery is located in an old maltings building, and has been lovingly renovated to maintain its original charm.

You can pop in and sample the ale, and then take some home with you. What's not to love?

The Three Fishes - Shrewsbury

This CAMRA-approved pub has a warm, friendly atmosphere making everyone feel welcome.

The timber building, dating from the 16th century, has great character and charm.

The pub also offers great food, and a selection of wines and real ales.

Plus, its central location means you can pop in anytime.

The Salopian Bar - Shrewsbury

Enjoying a great riverside location, this bar offers a great selection of real ales, Belgian beers and ciders, served in a relaxed, contemporary atmosphere.

There are eight ales permanently on sale, and the pub holds two real ale festivals each year.

The pub has been awarded accolades from CAMRA, as well as being named Shrewsbury & West Shropshire Pub of the Year on several occasions.

Coach and Horses - Shrewsbury

The Coach and Horses is a Victorian-style pub set in a quiet side street, which provides a peaceful haven for many.

It has a wonderful wood-panelled bar, small side snug area and a large lounge where meals are served.

The pub has also received great praise in CAMRA'S Good Beer Guide on many occasions.

The restaurant offers a range of ale-accompanying delights such as slow cooked belly pork, pan fried seabass and Shropshire sirloin steak.

The White Horse, Clun

The White Horse sits on the old market square of Clun.

There is a small bar and dining room area, making the whole place feel very cosy.

It has several ales, including those from their own micro-brewery.

They offer a range of home-cooked food as well as four B&B rooms.

The Loggerheads - Shrewsbury

This traditional beer house sells good food and real ale.

Situated on the corner of St Mary's Street and Church Street, the building is thought to date back to the 1600s, and it has been a pub since 1780.

The Loggerheads name is a reference to the three leopard's faces depicted on the Shrewsbury coat of arms.

The pub offers traditional games including darts, dominoes and the now less common shove ha'penny.

Hobsons Brewery - Cleobury Mortimer

The little town of Cleobury Mortimer is home to Hobsons Brewery.

The brewery has great sustainability credentials - look out for the wind turbine to locate the brewery! Many of the local pubs sell Hobsons on draught and it can be bought by the bottle in local shops and from the brewery directly.

You can also book a brewery tour to sample the ales for yourself.

The Kings Head and Stable Bar - Bridgnorth

Dating back to the 16th century, The King's Head offers lots of historical charm with dark wood beams and leaded windows.

Along with the Stable Bar to the rear, they offer a range of ales and wines to suit all tastes, as well as freshly sourced local food.

Tilley Raven - Wem

This 18th century pub is a little gem hidden away in the Wem countryside.

Cask Marque accredited, they support local micro breweries as well as stocking many ales and beers.

They host a live music night every Friday as well as offering an extensive menu.

The White Hart - Shifnal

A winner of various CAMRA awards, The White Hart offers a range of ales served with its public and saloon bars. It's a traditional pub that offers historic features and charm and a friendly welcome.

The Station Pub - Codsall

Perhaps fairly unique in its setting, this pub resides in the railway station at Codsall station.

It offers Holden's ales, and often hosts beer festivals.

For the hotter days, there is a large terrace where you can sit and watch the trains go by.

The Spotted Dog - Digbeth, Birmingham

This Irish pub in Birmingham has a lot of character with stained glass windows and a large beer garden.

They offer a range of real ales alongside pork pies and scotch eggs. As well as regular live music including jazz and blues.

Beacon Hotel - Sedgley

Home of the Sarah Hughes Brewery, this Victorian building offers many regular and seasonal ales, and was named as one of the UK's "Top 16 Pubs" by CAMRA.

It also still offers tours of the brewery for those interested in finding out more.

The Great Western - Wolverhampton

Close to Wolverhampton's train station, this pub offers a wide selection of ales as well as their famous hot pork baps.

It still retains a lot of railway memorabilia and has open fires for those cold winter evenings.

Old Swan - Netherton

This pub prides itself on being one of four remaining home-brew pubs from 1974.

Also known as Ma Pardoes', this great local is also on CAMRA's National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors and home to the Olde Swan Brewery.

You can also enjoy some great food in the upstairs restaurant.

The Dog and Doublet - Wolverhampton

This traditional pub offers a warm welcome - literally, they have two log burners!

They offer a range of ales, as well as home-cooked food.

And, as if that wasn't enough, you can also take your own food, and they will provide the plates. What more can you ask for?

The Lych Gate Tavern - Wolverhampton

This hidden gem in Wolverhampton is great for real ale lovers.

It also offer a range of great food, fruit wines and continental bottled beers.

Pop in next time you're in the city centre.

White Lion - Sedgley

This may be an old pub, but offers a modern interior.

There is a separate dining room where excellent meals are served, and a south-facing beer garden makes a lovely sun trap in the right weather.

They have plenty of guest ales to keep everyone happy, so try them out next time you visit.

Fountain Inn, Lower Gornal

Having won Dudley CAMRA Pub of the Year twice, The Fountain Inn knows a lot about real ale.

Offering a wide range of ales from independent brewers, as well as bottled and draught continental beers, they also serve a wide range off foods to complement the selection.

Rose and Crown, Walsall

This Victorian Grade II listed pub has retained its period features and charm, making for a warm welcome.

It has six hand pulls, and has regular ale festivals as well as offering a function room.