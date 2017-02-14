Stourbridge shoppers brave cold to support market

Shoppers braved the chilly temperatures to turn out in force for the launch of the first weekly Saturday street market in Stourbridge.

Stalls selling baked goodies, spicy sauces, candles, cushions and other homemade knick knacks provided shoppers with plenty of variety.

Traders selling fashions and accessories also proved popular with shoppers who braved the cold to check out the first Saturday market.

The food and craft market, which returned to Lower High Street and Coventry Street in the town centre, is being run by LSD Promotions.

Dudley Council’s licensing board gave the plans the go ahead in October following a survey in which the public largely backed the market’s return.

LSD had initially wanted to hold the market on Thursdays in High Street and Market Street, closing off the roads off to traffic.

But the company was forced to rethink the proposals following opposition from traders who were concerned about the impact shutting two main streets to traffic would have on businesses.

The company went back to the drawing board and came up with new plans to move the market it already holds twice a month in the town to the pedestrianised Lower High Street and Coventry Street, and to make it a weekly event each Saturday.

Shelley Birch, who runs Babbaloos Bakery, which sells sweet treats as well as special gluten free and vegan products, felt the first Saturday was a success.

She added she thought more people would also head to the event once the weather started to improve.

The 30 year old, from Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, said: “There was a lot of people there which was great.

“We weren’t expecting it given the weather,” she said.

“We managed to completely sell out. I think a lot of people had seen on Facebook that the market was coming back so were quite keen to come down.

“Our Ferrero Rocher brownies sold out the fastest.” Ms Birch said she made the decision to open up a stall with the aim of making her bakery more well known in the community.

Babbaloo’s has a shop on the Pensnett Trading Estate and caters for weddings and festivals.

Ms Birch said she believed the new Saturday market was helping hers and other small businesses gain prominence in the area.

She added: “It was really well organised and very busy.

“I used to work in Stourbridge and our shop isn’t far away.

“There was a survey to see if it should be brought back and I think a lot of people wanted it to return. As the weather improves, hopefully it will keep getting busier. We have a stall here booked every week.

Councillor Michael Evans said: “I think it will do exceptionally well down there.

“I was concerned that the market would be in direct competition with some of the shops, but I’ve been assured that won’t be the case.

“People are inclined to stay indoors in the cold weather, so it’s good to hear that plenty of people went along.”

Michael Morgan, from LSD Promotions, said it was a successful first outing for the market.

He said: “Traders were very impressed, despite the weather, and a lot of them have booked again for next week.

“The public loved it as well and it was seen as a nice feature point for the town.

“It has always been a tradition for towns like Stourbridge to have a market.

“There is a variety of high-quality products available and that is what the public wanted.”