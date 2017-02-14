Mamma Mia! Coming to Wolverhampton Grand

There will be Money, Money, Money spent when tickets for the first UK tour of Mamma Mia! go on sale.

ABBA fans are sure to be shouting 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!' tickets to the show, which will play at Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre from February 6 to 24, 2018. They go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday, February 28 and have been available to Friends Of The Grand since Wednesday.

Mamma Mia! is Judy Craymer’s ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with an enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolding on a Greek island paradise. To date, it has been seen by more than 60 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages. Producer Judy said: “We hope Wolverhampton will enjoy the sunny and uplifting story and the music of ABBA; we can’t wait to share the fun!”

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. Tickets, priced from £35.50, will be on sale through the Grand Theatre box office by calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk