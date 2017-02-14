Lichfield tourism guide launched

Leaders of tourism from across Lichfield gathered to launch the Visit Lichfield 2017 guide at the Garrick Theatre.

The guide, produced by the Lichfield District Council’s tourism team, aims to encourage more visitors to the area by highlighting city and district attractions, events, tours, shops, eateries, visitor accommodation, wedding venues and more.

The theatre was chosen as the launch venue for the guide, as this year marks the 300th birthday of David Garrick – a famous actor, manager and playwright who grew up in Lichfield and was a contemporary of Samuel Johnson.

Guests at the launch heard from Tim Ford, artistic director of the Lichfield Garrick.

Mr Ford introduced Garrick300, which will see David Garrick themed events take place across the city this year.

More information on events happening in and around the city can be found on the website www.visitlichfield.co.uk