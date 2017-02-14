Kate Nash wows fans at Birmingham's O2 Institute

BRIT award-winning pop artist Kate Nash wowed legions of her fans with a incredible live show at Birmingham’s O2 Institute 2.

The performer and political activist played songs from across her musical career, including 2007’s Made of Bricks, 2010’s My Best Friend Is You and 2013’s Girl Talk.

The starlet looked conformable on stage on Sunday evening, launching into raunchy poses with her guitar.

Fans even got a bit more than what they bargained for when she launched herself off the stage to crowd surf at the intimate venue.

Heaps of praise was posted on social media for the 29-year-old, with fans labelling the show as rocking, amazing and incredible.

Kellie Huskisson tweeted: “@katenash & her girl band were incredible last night. Last saw her in a pub in Camden two years ago. This was long awaited, go catch her!”

Rachel Gorman added: “Well, @katenash was looking pretty foxy. Amazing show.”

In recent years, the singer who is most remembered for her 2008 chart hit Foundations, has appeared in a number of films as her acting career starts to develop.

However, she remains an avowed fan of music, citing grunge band Hole as her biggest influence.

Nash won a BRIT in 2008 and two further nominations.

She has also won awards from Elle, NME, Q and received numerous nominations along the way too.