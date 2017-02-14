Gruffalo Spotter app coming to Cannock Chase

A special trail based on a children’s best-seller will be unveiled on Cannock Chase later this month.

The Forestry Commission has created its special Gruffalo Spotter app for parents to download on their phones and then use at the new facility at Cannock Chase Forest, based on Julia Donaldson’s hit book.

Although aimed at young children, the whole family can enjoy its clues and collecting evidence along the trail, which is about a mile long.

The book’s Mouse, Fox, Owl, Snake and the Gruffalo characters are all featured along it.

It has scooped numerous prizes for children’s literature since it was first released in 1999, sold over 13 million copies and has been developed into plays in the West End and on Broadway.

The Forestry Commission’s recreation assistant at Cannock Chase, Lizzie Hartshorne, said: “This is such an exciting development and will deliver a completely different forest experience for our visitors.

“The Gruffalo is a world-renowned story and to be able to bring the characters to life in their natural setting is fantastic. It’s great we’ve had the opportunity to join the two worlds of technology and nature together in a sensitive way sensitively.”

It will fully open to visitors on February 20. The Gruffalo made its author the first in UK history to make sales of more than £10m for five consecutive years. The story tells about a mouse, the main charcter of the book, taking a walk through a European forest.

The trail is free to use, along with the app but the Forestry Commission asks that visitors pay to park in the forest. Car parking is charged at £1.50 or £4 all day and all machines are coin only.

Parents will be able to buy a Gruffalo activity kit, which will contain an evidence collection bag, fact and activity cards, stickers of the book’s characters, a magnifying glass, a ruler and a pencil, before their children take on the trail. That will be available at Go Ape and the Birches Valley Cafe for £3.

For more information visit www.forestry.gov.uk/gruffalo