Wolverhampton's The Bohemian cocktail bar set to open Tiki room

Wolverhampton cocktail bar The Bohemian is set to open its very own Tiki Club room on February 25.

The Tiki Club room, set to open on the second floor of the bar, will transport visitors into a Polynesian paradise with authentic features and hand-crafted Tiki decor.

The Bohemian have also gathered some of the most unusual and unique ingredients from across the globe to create their very own Tiki menu.

The Bohemian traditionally pays homage to Wolverhampton's Victorian past and architecture with its bar brick feature walls, exposed industrial columns and a reclaimed wood bar.