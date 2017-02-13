WIN: A family ticket to National SEALIFE Centre Birmingham

Discover a magical day out for all of the family at Birmingham's National SEALIFE Centre.

From February 11 to February 26 you can experience the story of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's The Snail and The Whale.

Experience this beloved children’s book like never before as you follow the story around the centre through an amazing underwater world and decorate your very own Snail Rock with a Save The Whale message to support marine wildlife conservation.

There are plenty of creature zones for you and your family to explore, getting up close and personal with the most majestic marine life and learning all about them in the process.

Discover the Penguin ice adventure and watch their cheeky antics, be amazed by the colourful assortment of creatures at the Reef Edge, stroke a star fish or tickle a sea anemone in the Rockpool, find Nemo in Clownfish Kingdom, be enchanted in the Bay of Rays, visit the Kingdom of the Seahorse, watch the ethereal Jellyfish Bloom, watch the sleek otters swim at the Otter Sanctuary, explore the Rainforest and end your journey with a magical trip through the Ocean Tunnel.

Teaming up with National SEALIFE Centre Birmingham, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one of three family tickets to visit National SEALIFE Centre Birmingham in 2017.

See below for details.

Competition details:

The three winners of this competition will be entitled to a family ticket (two adults, two children) to National SEALIFE Centre Birmingham in 2017.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Monday, February 20, 2017.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 5pm on Monday, February 20, 2017, and entries made after this time will not count. The winners will be notified by email.

The prize must be redeemed by December 31, 2017. After this time the prize will be invalied.

The Prize remains the property of Merlin Entertainments (Sealife) Limited (Merlin) at all times and Merlin reserves the right to take possession of the Prize at any time and for any reason. The Family Pass must be presented at the Attraction entrance & surrendered to the ticket booth operator.

Features and/or creatures shown on the Family Pass are not necessarily available at the Attraction.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies may NOT enter. The editor's decision is final.

The draw is open to all UK residents over the age of 16 except employees and their relatives.

No cash alternative is offered. Tickets are seated. There is a limit of one entry per person.

The tickets provided to the Winner are provided in accordance with the terms of the competition and are not for resale. The promoter reserves the right to refuse entry to the event where the promoter believes these terms and conditions, together with the promoter’s standard ticketing terms and conditions have not been complied with.

Enter here: