The Parkbrook Bar & Grill, Walsall - food review

Leigh Sanders goes in search of good, home-cooked pub grub for a midweek treat. But does Walsall’s Parkbrook Bar & Grill fit the bill?

There’s nothing wrong with pushing the boat out and paying more than you’d normally deem acceptable for good food, every once in a while.

Especially if you normally opt for a cheaper pub, offering up good, honest scram at prices that won’t have you wincing.

But what’s most annoying is when you splash the cash on food that doesn’t quite hit the spot.

And unfortunately, this is what happened on a midweek trip to The Parkbrook.

Now, this was by no means a terrible meal. There was nothing particularly wrong with what we ate, but it just seemed lacking somewhat, and didn’t leave us satisfied.

In their defence, the owners told us that in they’d taken over, what was an ailing venue, a year ago and were trying to turn things around. So the potential is there; let’s hope things continue to improve.

The pub, just off Junction 10 of the M6 on the main stretch into Walsall, is welcoming enough. Well-lit, it’s an ideal spot to warm up from the winter chills.

The service is friendly too, with staff being welcoming upon arrival and finding you a spot to sit. It wasn’t particularly difficult on this occasion as there were only two or three other couples there. So we were a little surprised when we were told there was a delay in the food, but we weren’t in a hurry so it didn’t matter.

The choices in beer weren’t brilliant, but we made our selections and awaited the first course.

The interior’s been done up nicely with well-placed mirrors making it feel even more spacious than it is. There are plenty of larger tables; The Parkbrook could easily host a few big sittings at one time – although what kind of kitchen delays that would result in is anybody’s guess based on our experience.

The starters arrived and seemed strangely at odds with the rest of the meal. While our main courses felt freshly made and unlike what you’d find elsewhere, the starters looked to be straight out of a cellophane packet.

I had the chicken goujons, which were served with a barbeque dip and salad garnish. These were tasty, if a little dry. And I return to how we started this review, saying that I could have cooked these myself at home, and got a lot more for my money than the three goujons which I got here for almost £4. It was a slightly disappointing start, and my friend didn’t fare too much better.

He picked the deep-fried mushrooms as he’s a veggie. The breaded garlic mushrooms were served with a garlic dip and salad garnish. His opinion also sat close to mine; they were tasty enough but he could have had them at home.

There’s a massive difference between eating ‘home-cooked food’ in a restaurant and food you could’ve cooked at home. You choose to eat out as a treat; the treat being that you don’t have the monotony of cooking and then cleaning away afterwards. We were both left feeling we could have done a better job at home.

Things got better though. The main courses felt more of a treat, mine in particular.

I, hypothetically, ventured all the way to Yorkshire and chose the Barnsley lamb chop – a 10oz brace of two succulent lamb chops, served on a bed of mashed potato combined with spinach, a mint gravy and seasonal cabbage.

Firstly, wow, the mash was grand! Soft and moreish, it was the stand-out item on the plate. It definitely made the meal for me, and that was saying something because the lamb was deliciously smothered in a mint gravy oozing flavour. The lamb was succulent, but there didn’t seem to be a lot of it. There was too much bone to contend with and this was a big shame. It stopped the main course from getting better marks.

As for my pal, he picked the vegetable biryani – a traditional Mughlai main course of rice loaded with chopped vegetables, spices and saffron. It was served with chips.

He mostly enjoyed it, said it had good flavour and wasn’t too overwhelming. However, he found it a little dry and would have liked something extra to make it a little less stodgy.

And so with our bellies getting full, we were left to try and find space for dessert. For somebody overweight like myself and haunted by the inheritance of my mother’s sweet tooth this is never really much of a problem.

Luckily, the wait between courses meant there was plenty of time for us to digest our mains, making desserts a more attractive option.

However, like the starters, they were disappointing.

I plumped for the lemon meringue – a slice of cake, layered with cream and meringue bits on a soft base. It was delicious and suitably sweet, packing enough of a tart lemony punch to round off the three courses nicely. But, again, it felt very much as if it was served out of a packet. The accompanying ice cream lacked flavour, in fact, it was pretty tasteless. It provided little other than something of a different temperature to the cake.

My friend didn’t do much better with his sticky toffee pudding. He found it too thick and rich and couldn’t quite finish it. It was too dry and the accompanying ice cream was flavourless.

We faced a long wait after the meal was finished while the sole member of floor staff busied themselves tidying the restaurant for closure. Considering we were the only people there it would have made sense to help us settle our bill and get us out of there so he could clean up properly. Eventually, we opted to go to the bar to pay for our food leaving our dirty dessert plates behind.

It was a strange end to an overall very odd experience for us at The Parkbrook. For somewhere rated so highly on TripAdvisor, I’d expected a little better than the slow service and underwhelming food. While not terrible, each course just failed to hit the spot. It turned out to be far from the perfect place to spend an evening out.

We won’t be rushing back, but it’s a nice family environment with ample space for a a big celebration, and you could do worse than head down to Junction 10 and sample what’s on offer here.

Maybe, had we chosen different dishes, the outcome might have been different. But from what we did eat, I don’t think there is too much chance of this being the case. It’s a shame, because Walsall isn’t flush with places to eat. If this is one of our best to offer, it doesn’t say too much for the rest.

By Leigh Sanders