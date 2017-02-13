Four-day beer festival for cricket club

Barlaston Cricket Club is holding a four-day beer festival.

Nine craft ales will be featured in the festival at the Staffordshire club’s pavilion in Longton Road.

It runs from February 23 to 26 and is open 2.30pm to 11pm on the Saturday and midday to 11.30pm on the Saturday and midday to 6pm on the Sunday.

Meanwhile, it has been announced the Stafford Beer and Cider festival will return at the Blessed William Howard School at the end of July.