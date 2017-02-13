The Year of the Rooster was seen in with stupendous style yesterday - in a show starring amazing acrobatics, crazy contortion acts, delightful dragon dancing and fantastic feet juggling.

Hundreds of families poured into the city centre theatre for the Chinese New Year event, performed by Jin Long Martial Arts Academy.

The show featured something for everyone - from super-cute pandas, who caused havoc backstage (chewing wires and what not), through to impressive martial art performances and eye-watering contortion.

And the kids and adults alike loved it.

A highlight of the show was the all-female acrobatic troupe - who not only created incredible shapes and towers using their bodies, but also delighted crowds by spinning handkerchiefs on their feet and hands while in these astonishing poses. They impressed with superb feet juggling too - starting out with juggling umbrellas, through to a large porcelain pot and even a small table.

See a trailer for the show in 2014 here:

The Changing of the Faces act was incredible too - the speed and ease with which the masks were changed mystified the crowd. The art was displayed by two performers, one a woman on her own, and another a man with a figurine - and each one was baffling and amazing.

The costumes were wonderfully over-the-top and beautifully detailed throughout; from the stunning dragon suits, to intricate headdresses worn by the acrobats and even the super-cute panda outfits. (Even now, looking back, I desperately want one!)

Added entertainment also came from the kiddy-filled audience, who giggled and squealed as martial artists impressed with smooth, sharp movements and (clearly) amused the little ones a great deal with their breathing and vocal sounds.

Many youngsters could also be heard on their way out, telling their parents that they too wanted to be Chinese acrobats.

An inspiring, jaw-dropping show ideal for all the family.

A real Sunday afternoon treat - and a wonderful way to get little ones interested and educated in other cultures.

By Kirsten Rawlins