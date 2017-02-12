Limehouse Lizzy to rock Cannock's The Station

The songs of Thin Lizzy are a soundtrack to parts of many people’s lives.

The Irishmen are icons, their material has been covered far and wide and there are plenty of top tribute acts on the circuit who pay homage to their material.

One of the best, Limehouse Lizzy, will rock Cannock’s The Station on Thursday, March 9, at 8pm, with tickets priced at £12.

Limehouse Lizzy continue to keep the spirit of the late West Brom-born rock icon Phil Lynott (pictured) and Thin Lizzy alive, well and dominating stages.

The band have also added a tribute into their show to ex-Thin Lizzy guitarist and world-renowned solo artist Gary Moore.

From performing for Virgin Atlantic in Barbados, TV appearances, and to being recruited to record and tour by members of the original Thin Lizzy, Limehouse Lizzy enter their 21st year with their most explosive show and critically-acclaimed line-up yet.

They, like their idols, have seen the world, touring the likes of the UAE, Germany, USA, Scandinavia and the Caribbean.

For more information on the band and tickets visit www.limehouselizzy.com