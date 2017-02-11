REWS to play Birmingham Flapper

London female alt-rock duo REWS have announced an Ireland & UK Tour that will bring them to Birmingham’s The Flapper on Wednesday.

REWS are currently creating a buzz among UK radio tastemakers with Huw Stephens recently making them his ‘Tip of the Week’ on BBC Radio 1 and John Kennedy his ‘Shock of the New’ on Radio X.

REWS are the sassy, high energy, pop rock duo consisting of songstress Shauna Tohill and beat-maker Collette Williams. Together they are making waves following the release of their four recent singles Can You Feel It, Death Yawn, Shake Shake and now the chart-banging Miss You In The Dark.

Last summer Shauna and Collette performed at a string of high profile festivals including Glastonbury.