A Judgement In Stone coming to Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre

It’s time for stage fans to get their thinking caps on, there’s a new thriller from the queen of psychological crime in town.

Bill Kenwright presents The Classic Thriller Theatre Company in Ruth Rendell’s A Judgement In Stone, which plays at Birmingham’s New Alexandra Theatre from Monday, February 20 to Saturday, February 25.

It stars former Corrie and The Bill actor Andrew Lancel (pictured), Sophie Ward, Mark Wynter, Alfie actress Shirley Anne Field and boyband star Antony Costa, and direction comes from Roy Marsden. Widely considered one of Rendell’s greatest works, A Judgement In Stone is loved for its brilliant rendering of character, plot and motive.

Eunice struggles to fit in. When she joins a wealthy family as their housekeeper the very reason for her awkwardness, long hidden and deeply buried, leads inexorably to a terrible tale of murder in cold blood – on Valentine’s Day.

Ruth Rendell’s brilliant plot unravels a lifetime of deceit, despair and cover-ups which, when revealed, brings a shocking revelation almost as grizzly as murder itself.

For tickets see www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-alex andra-theatre-birmingham/