Women’s canal tales brought to life at Sandwell library

Fascinating stories of the women who took over working canal boats during the war are being brought to life.

Idle Women and Judies will be performed at Great Bridge library on February 23. The show has been written and is performed by Heather Wastie.

Heather, who is a poet, singer and accordion player from Kidderminster, has been involved with canals for most of her life.

She cruised on the boats with her family many years ago and helped to save them from extinction.

Robert Hazel, community library manager at Sandwell Council, said: “Heather has written a poem especially for this event which is fantastic.

"She’ll be performing a poem about two women who operated a working boat and delivered flour to Tipton in 1942 which I’m excited to see as it’s exclusive to us.”

The women on the boats, who were known as trainees at the time and were later nicknamed idle women, worked for the Grand Union Canal Carrying Company.

Tickets for the event cost £3 and can be booked by calling 0121 5573277.