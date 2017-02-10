Wolverhampton taxi driver set his sights on Bollywood - with video

A Wolverhampton taxi driver has set his sights on conquering Bollywood and setting up a production company in the city.

Aspiring actor and singer, Manoher Singh Mahl, has dreamed of stardom ever since studying as a drama student in his native India more than 20 years ago.

He has recorded several songs and videos, which have been released on YouTube.

See one of the videos here:

Manoher, who goes by the stage name Daman Mahal, would ideally like to perform on screen too but admits his main aim is to establish himself in Bollywood anyway he can.

It is with that goal in mind that the father-of-two has began work on creating a production company in Wolverhampton. He said: “The production company will hopefully come in this year. I have a few connections working in Bollywood who need the equipment and we would provide everything they need to film in the UK. It wouldn’t just be for Bollywood.

“The dream for me is to get into Bollywood and work in movies. Even if I can’t be an actor it could be through producing or having my own production company or through making short films.”

Manoher, of Glamis Road, Willenhall, moved to the UK from India in 1996 and worked as a bus driver in the city for 13 years before swapping to a taxi 12 months ago.

The 40-year-old is a Go Carz driver.