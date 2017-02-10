Top comedians set to raise money for refugees in Birmingham show

Top comedians have banded together for a series of special gigs to raise money for refugees.

Help Refugees: Stand Up 4 Refugees 2017 will come to Birmingham REP on May 31 featuring Joe Lycett, Nish Kumar, Robin Ince, Jo Enright, Mrs Barbara Nice and MC Tiernan Douieb.

Help Refugees helps the most vulnerable people currently reaching Europe’s shores, carrying out work to meet their basic human needs in difficult circumstances.

They provide food, shelter, and medical care and child friendly services in more refugee camps across Europe than any other organisation.

All the money from ticket sales will go to Help Refugees.