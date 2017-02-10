Roald Dahl celebrated in Birmingham sculpture exhibition

From Matilda to Fantastic Mr Fox some of Roald Dahl’s greatest creations have been brought to life as sculptures made entirely of brown paper and cardboard.

Students have been busy coming up with the eye-catching creations to mark 100 years since the writer’s birth.

The iconic exhibition pieces have been hand-crafted from paper and cardboard by students from Birmingham City University and feature a cast of well-known characters.

The exhibition, made by first-year students on the design for theatre, performance and events course, imagines a 100th birthday party for Roald Dahl attended by characters from his books. Dahl was born on September 13 1916.

The show is made up of 1km worth of corrugated cardboard and 2km of brown paper, with the first-year students working over 18 days to pull together their creations.

Hollie Wright, module leader for the project, said: “This year’s installation captures some beautiful details.

"It really is over to the students to devise methods to complete them to such a high standard of finish with such basic materials.”

The exhibition is on display until February 20 at the university’s Parkside building.