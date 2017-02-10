More sculptures could be added to Hednesford park after its woodland creatures proved hugely popular with visitors.

Cannock Chase District council bosses are considering creating more sculptures for the recently revamped park after receiving so much positive feedback on the sculptures of woodland creatures.

It comes as residents are being asked to get involved and find a name for the new sculptures dotted around the park.

A competition has been launched by the council encouraging park users to enter names for the sculptures, as well as the inspiration or reason behind the chosen name.

Councillor Christine Mitchell, leader of culture and sport at the council, said: “These sculptures are a beautiful addition to the park and have attracted a lot of public interest.

"The work has encouraged people who would not have necessarily visited the park to pop along and see the art pieces on show.

"This competition is a great way for park users to get involved and name each sculpture and provide suggestions for the new woodland creatures that will appear later on in the year.

"If you would like to take part in this competition you can download an online entry form by visiting www.cannockchasedc.gov.uk/hednesfordpark.”

The sculptures include an owl, squirrel, woodpecker and lizard.