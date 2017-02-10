Liam Sargeant talks ahead of All Shook Up role at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

He grew up on Elvis’ music. And now Wolverhampton student Liam Sargeant is All Shook Up having landed his dream role.

Liam will feature at Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre from March 14 to 18 when Wolverhampton Musical Comedy Company (MUSCOM) celebrates the music of Elvis Presley in a new show.

Sargeant will take the lead role of Chad in All Shook Up, a musical set in 1955.

He is thrilled to be playing the lead role – though it’s not been easy to perfect his act.

The fledgling actor and singer is presently studying at Oxford University and is having to combine rehearsals with his studies.

He said: “I’m commuting as many times as I can. Over Christmas we got as much done as we could and that was really good. There was quite a bit of time so we managed to set the whole show. But then it was time to go back to university and so it’s not completely straightforward. But I’ll be back in good time before the show starts and we’re all looking forward to it.”

The action starts when a guitar-playing roustabout rides into a square little town in a square little state. Suddenly, everyone and everything changes.

Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis this lip-curling, hip-swivelling musical comedy based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night will have fans rockin’ out of their Blue Suede Shoes. It features the classic hits Heartbreak Hotel, Jailhouse Rock, Can’t Help Falling In Love and many more.

Liam has been a regular with local amateur dramatics companies as he’s improved his skills and gradually taken on bigger and better roles.

“MUSCOM are great,” he says. “I really enjoy being part of the team and I think this is my fourth show with them.”

He started singing for fun as a young boy and it was a natural progression to take to the stage.

“It’s all I’ve ever known. I’ve been singing my whole life and gradually started acting and dancing too. It’s just something I’ve always done. I’ve always been involved in musical theatre.

“I’ve been part of lots of different companies in the Midlands. I’ve played with MUSCOM and both the West Bromwich and Bilston amateur operatic societies.”

Nothing beats coming home, however, and the Wolverhampton performer always enjoys playing at the city’s Grand.

“Well, the Grand is such a beautiful theatre. It’s so good to be playing where you live and to be playing alongside your best friends is also brilliant. Hopefully family and friends will be coming along, we’ll have to wait and see.”

The music of Elvis has been fun to learn for Liam, who – like many – regards Presley as The King. He hopes the great songs will get the audience on their feet as they sing along and enjoy the show.

“As a performer, it’s great for me to be able to sing those songs because they are so enjoyable. The composers and arrangers have been so intelligent and made the songs similar to the original. But it’s not impersonation. You can’t get away from Elvis and he has that particular style but the arrangements make it work for a musical.

“It doesn’t feel as though the songs have been jammed in.”

Liam is unsure whether he’ll pursue a full-time career in the theatre once he’s completed his Oxford University degree in English language and English literature. “The course is related to drama and in an ideal world I’d love to carry on and perform at a professional level. At the moment, I just keep getting involved.”

Tickets for the show are available from the venue.

By Andy Richardson