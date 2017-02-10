Invincible coming to Lichfield and Newcastle-Under-Lyme

We can feel Invincible this spring with The Original Theatre Company.

Directed by Stephen Darcy, Invincible will play at both the Lichfield Garrick in March and the New Vic Theatre in Newcastle-Under-Lyme in April. Alastair Whatley, Emily Bowker and Graham Brookes will reprise the roles of Oliver, Emily and Alan respectively, with Elizabeth Boag joining the 2017 tour as Dawn.

It is also directed by new Corrie star Christopher Harper, who plays the sinister Nathan.

Also artistic director of the company, Alastair said of the tour: “Torben’s state of the nation comedy reached out to audiences across the UK in 2016 with his vision of a nation divided, cleft in two down the Watford Gap.

“We look forward to navigating the play through post-Brexit Britain in 2017.”

It plays at Lichfield Garrick from March 21 to 25.

It then stops at the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-Under-Lyme from April 4 to 15.

For more on the show, see www.originaltheatre.com