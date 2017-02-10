Clare Ferguson-Walker to perform California Scheming in Stafford

One woman’s lifelong fascination with America will feature at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre tomorrow.

Clare Ferguson-Walker has written, directed and will perform California Scheming.

Gatehouse spokesman Thomas Waldron said: “It’s a poetic narrative about a lifelong fascination with America, a (not so) secret dream to hit the big time and what happened when she finally got to Hollywood.

“She’s not quite the young starlet anymore, but a (ahem... late 30-something) mum with two kids.”

The audience will be regaled with tales of puking in Beverly Hills, meeting and running away from sex-obsessed performance artists and finding the American dream to be a cheap, plastic, gold-painted Oscar. The production has gained praised from Phill Jupitus.