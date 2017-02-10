Cheese and ale festival coming to Stafford

Tens of thousands of food-lovers are expected to attend Stafford’s annual cheese and ale festival.

Exhibitors are already snapping up places for the event, which is entering its fourth year.

About 30 different cheese and ale makers and suppliers will display their wares, alongside other food and drink stalls which will be housed in either a giant marquee in the town’s Market Square or along the High Street.

The event is being organised by Stafford Borough Council and members of the town centre partnership. The festival will be held over two days – Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17.

Makers and suppliers of cheese, bread, oils and chutneys, as well as beer, cider and wine who want to be part of the event are being urged to get their applications in quickly if they want to ensure a pitch.

There will also be cream teas served on the Friday, entertainment in the cookery demonstration marquee throughout the two days and local brewery Titanic will be providing a licensed bar.

Councillor Frances Beatty said: “I’m not surprised that traders are snapping up places already as many spoke about the excellent business that they conducted last year.

“The festival is in such a great setting in the heart of the county town and we know that it pulls in crowds from across Staffordshire and beyond.”

For more information about Stafford’s annual cheese and ale festival, go to staf ford-towncentre.co.uk/cheeseandale.