Am dram with Alison Norton

One group which never fails to deliver a superb performance is Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company.

Delivering traditional musical theatre and operettas to their loyal audiences has been the norm for this company and this year, as they have chosen the musical Annie as their show, I am sure they will gain even more support from the young performers’ families.

When little red-haired orphan Annie is plucked from a New York orphanage to brighten the life of the billionaire Oliver Warbucks, she simply cannot believe her luck! A world away from the grim existence courtesy of the horrible matron, Miss Hannigan, Annie loves her new found friends, but doesn’t forget her old ones either. But when the billionaire offers a reward to find Annie’s real parents, Miss Hannigan, her gangster brother Rooster and his moll, Lily St. Regis grab the opportunity to make a quick buck!

The score of this show includes some of the best loved tunes from a show featuring young performers such as It’s a Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, I Think I’m Gonna Like it Here and of course Tomorrow.

From February 21 to 25 at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre, two young Annies will be strutting their stuff. Kate Woodman, age 12, is no stranger to this show having taken part in the professional UK tour alongside Craig Revell Horwood, Lesley Joseph and Jodie Prenger all of whom played Miss Hannigan. The second Annie is 11 year old Mabel Edwards who will perform on the Wednesday and Saturday matinee performances.

Mabel has done professional voiceover work for video game The Division, as well as appearing as a feral child in the hit Dudley, Halesowen and Cannock-Chase filmed zombie movie The Girl With All The Gifts alongside Oscar-nominee Glenn Close. It’s very much a family affair with sisters, grandmas and grandchildren, sons and daughters all taking part and of course The adult roles of Daddy Warbucks and Grace Farrell are played by Jez Man and Emma Parker respectively.

There are evening performances at 7.30pm and matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2.30pm. For tickets priced at £16 and £14 call 01746 761541 or search the group’s Facebook page.

Pink Productions who perform at the Mill Theatre within the Dormston School at Sedgley, is holding an open audition on February 26 for dancers and singers aged from 4-40 years old to take part in their next production, Neverland.

Featuring music from movies, Trolls and Sing, Jersey Boys, Shout, The Lion King and of course Neverland, the group is keen to take on new members and begin rehearsals before their performance which is in June.

For further information, call Jodie on 07763 847811 or visit www.pinkperformingarts.co.uk for more details.

Horsehay Amateur Dramatic Society will perform Nude With Violin, one of his lesser known works on February 16 to 18 at Horsehay Village Hall, Telford. This is a three act play and is a satire on criticism, artistic pretension and the value placed on art.

When the famous artist, Paul Sorodin, dies, his money grabbing relatives cannot wait to get their hand on his fortune, but very soon find out that the deceased has left a letter in which he admits that he never painted a picture in his life and that his best works were in fact created by the aristocrat, Anya Pavlikov; Cherry-May Waterton a jolly barmaid; and a Jamaican called Obadiah Lewellyn. As they say, never count your chickens!

It’s an unusual one and I have never seen it personally, but I guess Coward rarely misses the mark, so it should be good. For tickets priced at £6 and £5, call 01952 610555, email eedavies@talktalk.net or visit www.horsehayamdram.co.uk

The Circle Players from Great Barr are presenting Spirit Level by Pam Valentine on February 15 to 18 at Great Barr Library.

When atheist Jack Cameron and his wife Susie are drown in a boating accident they are refused entry into heaven. They therefore decide to return to their country cottage and spook away any would be buyers or tenants.

Susie has a soft side however and she eventually persuades jack to allow a young couple to whom she has taken a liking to move in. Then the fun starts! It did make me laugh to see that this production is sponsored by Roy Quinton funeral directors! It certainly is a black comedy! For tickets, visit www.thecircleplayers.co.uk or call 07949 358814 for more details.

The Mint Theatre Society, based in Aldridge, is presenting The Gin Chronicles, a play by Robert Blackwood and Nick Cowell, at Aldridge Social Club on February 25 and March 10 to 11.

The group would like to transport their audience back to the vintage world of a 1947 radio station for laughs galore and an array of hilarious sound effects!

For tickets call 07715 578923 or visit the group’s Facebook page.

Finally I would like to thank the Birmingham Hippodrome who invited me to see The Red Shoes early this week; the incomparable Sir Matthew Bourne’s latest offering. Words cannot describe what an outstanding show this is. Sir Matthew’s work is always incredible though and so if you want a master class in direction and choreography go and see any of his productions. They will leave you speechless.

That’s all for this week. Please keep those emails and good quality photographs coming to a.norton@expressandstar.co.uk, call me on 01902 319662 or follow me on Twitter @AlisonNorton

Break a leg!