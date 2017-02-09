Blues-themed cafe and music rooms to open in Bridgnorth

A blues-themed cafe with music rooms available to the public is set to open in Bridgnorth.

The Riverside Blues Cafe & Music Rooms, ran by Ashley Edwards of Wolverhampton, is set to open late April to early May.

The establishment is set to sell authentic American cuisine such as a variety of milkshakes, burgers, hotdogs, sodas and sandwiches as well as a dessert and breakfast menu.

A riverside terrace will also be open in time for the summer months.

The theme of the cafe is inspired by delta blues music founded in pre-1950s Southern America and will reflect this in it's decoration and music played as people dine.

Live music will also be featured at the venue as well as music rooms upstairs that will be running guitar, drums, vocal, bass and piano lessons.

Ashley Edwards also plays in Midlands-based blues band Creepin' Six.

For more information, click here