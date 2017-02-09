Bassenthwaite, The Lake District - travel review

Why ‘wander lonely as a cloud’ around the Lake District when you can take man’s best friend along for the ride? The Pheasant Inn in Bassenthwaite offers dog-friendly accommodation, so our pooch Penny didn’t have to stay behind.

A tranquil haven of undulating hills and calming waters, it is clear to see why the national park’s spectacular landscape has been such a huge influence on some of England’s best-known writers.

‘Lakes poet’ William Wordsworth was born just up the road from the Pheasant, in Cockermouth. This truly is a beautiful part of the country.

Originally a Lakeland staging post and coaching inn, The Pheasant is now a hotel and restaurant that combines good hospitality and charm with delicious food and a wondrous setting where the woods meet the water and the fells meet Bassenthwaite Lake.

After a friendly welcome we decided to head to our room. To get there we had to walk Penny up a flight of stairs onto the hotel’s main landing and through to the back of the building, so pets need to be confident inside and around strangers as we encountered several other guests and cleaners on our way.

Although, there are garden lodge rooms available which are more accessible than those in the main hotel. Once settled we ordered room service, which couldn’t have come soon enough for two tired travellers.

Luckily, after about half-an-hour, we were sitting down to a smoked salmon starter and cold meats, which were both delicious and well presented.

After a good night’s sleep in our huge bed we enjoyed a hearty breakfast – a full English with good quality meat and perfectly poached eggs and buttery scrambled egg with smoked salmon. Penny was welcomed by a friendly member of staff and settled down by my feet while we ate.

With full bellies we headed to Aira Force, where “well-behaved dogs”, whatever that is, are “more than welcome”. Roughly a 20-minute drive away from the Pheasant, it is probably the most famous of the Lake District waterfalls, with the main force dropping 70ft from below the base of a stone footbridge.

Visitors will find sprawling trees, red squirrels, pretty picnic spots, and a pleasant café to warm up or cool down, depending on the weather and your fitness levels.

The walk to the top and around the falls is as hard as you want to make it, with various paths to choose from.

Next we headed to Keswick, which is now one of the main centres of outdoor activities in the UK and an extensive selection of adventure activity companies, guides and instructors for all abilities are based around here. There is also a dog around every corner – Penny didn’t know where to look/sniff.

After a brisk day exploring, I can think of no better place to relax than the Pheasant.

We strolled into the bar, where the decor is deliciously old fashioned, with pubby knick-knacks, and gleaming brass pumps.

Penny settled down nicely on the carpeted floor as other visitors with dogs wandered in and out and staff welcomed new guests.

The inn has history stretching back centuries and is full of character, with strapping beams, flagstone floors and crackling log fires.

Later we decided to take the chill off by sitting in front of one of the cosy log fires in a comfortable lounge tucked away by the entrance. Here we took a look at the menu for dinner. Nowadays with traditional places like this there is a growing focus on food and drink, with many serving food that’s closer to fine dining than pub grub. And the Pheasant is no exception. For an excellent meal in refined surroundings, the Fell Restaurant is ideal.

The Bistro offers the same quality and a wide range of dishes in a less formal environment, while in the bar, guests can choose from a traditional menu. The highlight of my boyfriend’s meal was the pan-fried supreme of guinea fowl, pearl barley risotto, roasted root vegetables, carrot purée and game jus (£15.50), while my twice-baked local cheese soufflé with roast garlic and mushroom velouté and parmesan (£8.50) was to die for. We just needed to head back out into the stunning countryside again to walk it all off.

With an abundance of local walks and Keswick – voted the most dog-friendly town in the country by the Kennel Club – just eight miles away, the Pheasant is an ideal location for a holiday or short break with a pet.

By Rachael Harrison